Nick Cordero Wife Reveals He's Suffering From a "New Lung Infection"

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 24, 2020 11:03 AM

Days after calling for mega-prayers for her husband Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots recently shared what caused the Broadway star's rough patch just a week after regaining consciousness from a coma.

"Just a little Nick update, it's been a tough week," Kloots explained on Instagram Stories on Saturday night. "Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week. Since then he's been slowly recovering, which is great."

She added, "Day by day, hour by hour, he's getting better. So he is slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about and that's good."

Kloots said she's hoping the 41-year-old actor can continue down the road to recovery.

"We're just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down," she shared. "Right now we're just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."

On Wednesday, Kloots took to Instagram, asking fans for prayers as she said things were headed "downhill at the moment."

But, she's now relieved to at least know what caused the hiccup in Cordero's recovery. The fitness instructor explained how proud she is of her husband, the father of their almost one-year-old son, Elvis

"I'm so proud of Nick," Kloots said. "I'm really proud of how strong he is, what he's gone through and his will, I'm just really really proud of him."

The mother also offered some words of advice.

"I'm exhausted physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted," she admitted. "This has been the craziest ride ever but we're still here and we're still fighting and you know, I just have to say, right now, I would just encourage you, everyone to hug your loved ones guys, go really give them a really good love hug and let them know, 'I love you.'"

She added, "These are tough time right now. If you have somebody going through it, hug your people. Do it for me, do it for Nick. Don't take a day for granted."

The actor was first hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia at the end of March. Originally, Cordero received negative results for COVID-19, but later tested positive. He was then placed in a medically-induced coma after undergoing a series of complications: having one of his legs amputated, going into septic shock and experiencing lung damage.

Kloots has said that she hopes to have her husband home by June 10, their son's first birthday.

