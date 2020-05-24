Eva Longoria Says She Landed Her Latest Director Job by Thinking Like a "White Man"

Eva Longoria continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

The Desperate Housewives alum has been in the Hollywood game for years—with a career that ranges from actress, producer, director, activist and so many other titles.

For her latest gig, Longoria is directing the upcoming biopic, Flamin' Hot. The film centers on Richard Montanez, who worked as a Frito-Lay janitor and created the beloved Flamin' Hot Cheetos snack for the company.

While there's no release date yet, the 45-year-old star is excited to bring Montanez's story to the big screen.

In a recent interview with The Sun, she said: "I wanted to make a movie about a man who had an amazing life, who happened to invent the number one snack in the world. I gravitate to real life."

"There's so many characters that you couldn't write, like you couldn't have written Tiger King," she continued. "You couldn't have written a character [Joe Exotic] that crazy. People would go, 'Oh, that guy doesn't exist.'"