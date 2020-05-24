Dwyane Wade Debuts Fiery Red Hair and It's the Best Transformation We've Seen

Red hot, hot, hot!

Dwyane Wade is not one for basic and boring style.

If anything, the 38-year-old basketball pro is one of the few male stars who dresses with fun and flair. Whether that's after a major game, during date night with wife Gabrielle Union or enjoying some down time at home, Wade has fashion figured out.

On Saturday, he proved once again why he's on our style inspiration boards. The NBA star debuted fiery red hair on social media, and only he could pull off such a bright and bold hair color.

"When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo that displayed his eccentric outfit. In fact, his ensemble matched his new 'do and beanie.

Gabrielle seemed to love her husband's look because she gushed over his major transformation. "No Fux Given D is the best," she commented.

Additionally, it also appears that Dwyane isn't the only one in the household who changed up his 'do. Daughter Zaya Wade also rocked a similar hair color to her dad's.

The father-daughter duo put their new hairstyles on display on TikTok with videos that would give anyone major FOMO.