Meghan King Edmonds Is Spending Memorial Day Weekend With Her New Beau

Talk about a romantic holiday.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News that Meghan King Edmonds is dating entrepreneur Christian Schauf. Edmonds' new romance comes just over six months since she and Jim Edmonds filed for divorce.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, it looks like the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and her new beau are having the perfect getaway in Park City, Utah.

"MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman ...brb," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Previously, she shared a video wishing her 1 million followers a "happy Memorial Day" clad in a red snow jacket and a beanie, while sipping a cup of coffee.

On the other hand, her new boyfriend shared a snowy video to his Instagram Stories as well.

And it looks like her current beau is pushing her outside of her limits and comfort zone—in a good way. "Guys, guess what I did today? I went mountain biking for the first time, ever. Actual real mountain biking, it was crazy. It was hard, it was super duper scary but I wanna' go again," she said in a video.