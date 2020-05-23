Lizzo Living Her Best Life Poolside Is The Energy We Need This Long Weekend

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., May. 23, 2020 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo, Instagram

Lizzo/Instagram

Heaven help us... Lizzo is looking absolutely stunning in her latest poolside photos. 

Leave it to the 32-year-old "Good As Hell" singer to bless us with a whole summer mood and lewk. 

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share numerous shots of herself living her best life poolside this Memorial Day weekend in an itty-bitty floral bikini with a matching face mask and gloves.

"Welcome to summer 2020," wrote the songstress in one Instagram post.

In another sexy and sultry Instagram video, Lizzo showed off her twerking moves. "Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body," she wrote. "Now twerk w me ho!"

"Bad b-tch... eats her rice AND her cabbage," she wrote in another Instagram post, alongside more pics of her poolside

Fans were, of course, living for the singer's whole look and vibe. "Give me so much confidence every day thank you so much," wrote one fan on Instagram. 

Another fan wrote, "You're so beautiful I can't breathe." 

Photos

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

The artist's glam squad also took to their own respective Instagram pages to show off Lizzo's makeup and beauty looks. 

Stylist Mark Monroe wrote, "Hi summer! @lizzobeeating looking [fire emoji] styled by me / wearing @thickbyrobyn / hair @theshelbyswain / MU @iwantalexx."

Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain showed off Lizzo's hair and called her "DA BADDEST."

Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo wrote, "@lizzobeeating always bringing the HEAT." 

And if you were wondering who designed Lizzo's iconic bathing suit, it was by none other than fashion designer THICKbyRobyn.

Most recently, Lizzo celebrated her 32nd birthday in late April and received a special birthday tribute from the one and only Queen Bey. 

To commemorate the "Juice" singer's birthday, Beyoncé wished her a happy birthday on her official website. Using an adorable baby picture of Lizzo, the message read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Aren't Sending Princess Charlotte Back to School This Summer

"Terrace House" Star Hana Kimura Dead at 22 After Cyberbullying

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale

9 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh's Latest Grey's Anatomy Tribute Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shopping

Best Memorial Day Sale Fashion Deals 2020: Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom & More

NBA game, basketball

The NBA Is in Talks to Restart Season at Disney World Sports Complex

Queen Elizabeth II, Nicolae Ceausescu

Queen Elizabeth II Once Hid in a Bush to Avoid Talking to a Buckingham Palace Guest

TAGS/ Lizzo , Apple News , Top Stories , Entertainment , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.