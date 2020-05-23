Martha Stewart’s ''Naughty'' Instagram Caption Has Fans Obsessed

by Pamela Avila | Sat., May. 23, 2020 1:37 PM

Excuse us, where is Martha Stewart and what have you done with her Instagram? 

There's no Instagram aesthetic like Martha's highly curated grid with beautiful shots of flowers, food, her garden and so on. So it was a bit jarring to say the least when fans stumbled upon a not-so-curated and borderline NSFW caption from the 78-year-old lifestyle icon.

On Friday, Martha took to her Instagram to upload a video of herself tenderizing chicken breasts while Rihanna and Drake's "Work" played over the video. While the cook was trying to share her chicken piccata limone recipe, fans couldn't help but focus on her risqué caption.

"Martha pounding butterflied chicken breasts wishing she was pounding someone's ?????" read the initial caption on Martha's video. 

Naturally, fans went wild and addressed it in the comments. 

"Why does this seem naughty?" one fan asked on Instagram.

"Martha always has some wild a-- captions," wrote another person in the comments.  

While the the caption has since been changed, fans on social media were quick to screenshot the initial post. 

The Instagram caption now reads, "Martha preparing butterflied chicken breasts pounding them for chicken piccata Limone
@badgalriri featuring drake @champagnepapi."

But we'll never forget, Martha. 

Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs was also quick to screenshot Martha's initial post and fans continued to obsess over the raunchy caption. 

"I think Martha is doing a lot of day-drinking during quarantine," wrote on commenter on Instagram. 

"JESUS CHRIST MARTHA," wrote another.

"I finally relate to Martha Stewart," wrote one fan. 

