Tristan Thompson Cheekily Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's New Hair Transformation

All eyes are on still Khloe Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a major beauty transformation on Friday. The Good American founder said goodbye to her signature platinum blonde hair and said hello to a light honey brown color.

That wasn't the only thing she changed about her 'do. She also chopped off her long hair and opted for something that was a little past her shoulders.

"location: under bitches skin," Khloe saucily captioned her collage of selfies on Instagram.

The fashion mogul enlisted the help of hairstylists, Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham, to get her summer-ready cut and fresh hair color (that they dubbed bronde).

Naturally, Khloe's hair transformation garnered a lot of attention from her famous gal pals, glam squad, 111 million followers and... Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player replied to his ex's post with a cheeky comment that also included two fire emojis, a red heart emoji and the muscle emoji.