Amanda Bynes Gives Fans an Update On Her Love Life, Mental Health and More

Amanda Bynes has updated her fans on her love life, education and mental health in an in-depth Instagram post.

In fact, the 34-year-old She's The Man star said she's excited to work towards a degree from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, a private college in Los Angeles.

"Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM," Bynes wrote alongside a selfie. "Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals."

Bynes also described the state of her mental health.

"Spent the last 2 months in treatment," Bynes said. "Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

The actress also gave an update on her love life and relationship with Paul Michael.

"Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul," she wrote with a rose emoji. "Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all!"