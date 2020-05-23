Hilary Duff Addresses "Disgusting" Accusations Made Against Her On Twitter

James Devaney/GC Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 23, 2020 10:22 AM
Hilary Duff isn't here for the nonsense.
On Friday night and Saturday morning, the Lizzie McGuire alum found herself trending on Twitter. However, it was for the most bizarre and slanderous reasons.
Many on the social media platform accused Duff of partaking in sex trafficking after she shared an Instagram Story of her kids' photos. It's important to point out that there has been no evidence of these claims against the actress.
So what sparked these defamatory allegations? The 32-year-old star recently shared a video on Stories, which has now been deleted. In the clip, she showed a picture of her son—Luca Cruz (8)—laying down nude. However, she covered up his body parts in her video.
"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker," she said in her clip, which was captured by a Twitter user.
Since becoming a trending topic, the Younger star responded to the accusations and shut down the online trolls on Twitter.
"Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting.....," she began her tweet on Saturday morning. "Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."
Additionally, Hilary's rep issued a statement to E! News over the false and defamatory allegations made against the actress on Twitter.
"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter," the statement read. "Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."
As fans of the actress know, she is a proud mom to her son (whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet (whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma).
Just a few days after Mother's Day, Hilary shared a sweet photo and caption of Luca on her Instagram.
"Ugh.... the skin, the blue eyes, the placement of the freckles, the best part of all is the placement of his heart," she shared. "My sweet sweet Luca. I love you all the way."
Earlier this week, the Younger actress celebrated her son's birthday with some delicious treats and epic family time. "Bday Cake makin going down," she shared on Instagram Stories.
Matthew also showed off the family fun on the 8-year-old's big day. "Making this dude's bday cake," the step-dad wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Last month, she documented her eccentric makeup look that was done by none other than her baby boy.
"I'm getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old," she told her followers. "It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done a makeup like this before, but I like it—especially the left upper part."
It's clear that Hilary and Luca have a special mother-son bond. Moreover, she's not to be messed with when it comes to her kids.
