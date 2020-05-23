Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22

It's a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling.

Hana Kimura, who was best known as a professional wrestler and a star on the Netflix reality TV show Terrace House, has passed away. She was 22 years old.

On Friday night, Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death with a sentimental message on Twitter.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," their statement read on social media.

In closing, they wrote, "We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

At this time, Hana's cause of death hasn't been revealed.

However, fans of the Japanese star have shared their heartache over her loss and expressed their concern prior to her passing. Many grew worried after Hana shared cryptic messages on Twitter, which have now been deleted, according to The Washington Post. Her last Instagram post also drew attention from her followers.