Lana Del Rey Responds to Accusations of Racism: "You Want the Drama"

Lana Del Reyfans are experiencing a bout of "Summertime Sadness" after the singer doubled down on her controversial statements.

The dust has hardly settled from Monday's heated debacle and yet the artist is once again taking to Instagram to publicly denounce the poor way she thinks she's treated by the music industry. She starts off her long-winded open letter by declaring that she has some "final notes" on her first post, which she describes as "not controversial at all."

"Despite the feedback I've heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana [Grande] or Doja Cat—I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self-advocacy for more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching," she writes.