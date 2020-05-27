Curtis Stone's Father's Day Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

E! Illustration
Wed., May. 27, 2020
Firing up the grill for Father's Day and beyond? We have someone who can help.
With temperatures rising and Americans staying home, E! News decided to call upon chef Curtis Stone to see what he recommends for dads and at-home chefs across the country. Let's just say his picks are pretty sweet.
Whether you want to invest in a 3-in-1 charcoal smoker and grill or need to find an affordable yet reliable set of steak knives, Curtis' line at HSN may be exactly what you're looking for.
"My best advice when shopping for dad is not to complicate things! Think of what he enjoys spending time doing like fishing or cooking out and find ways to enhance that experience for him whether it's something to make it easier or to kick things up a notch," Curtis shared with E! News exclusively. "Whatever it is, he'll find happiness in knowing that you put thought into finding something that truly brings him joy."
See what the man behind Maude Restaurant, Curtis Stone Events and more recommends below.
"Some days, dad might want to grill, but Mother Nature has other plans! Don't let summer showers dampen his party! Go indoors and grill up a storm with this large Double Burner Grill Pan. The pan is crafted out of forged aluminum for even heating and features my exclusive 5-Layer reinforced Dura-Pan Nonstick coating which is PFOA-Free, metal utensil safe and tested to be four times stronger than unreinforced coatings. The result? You can grill in the comfort of your kitchen and the cleanup is a breeze!"
"We all know dads love the gift of functionality. This air fryer and oven combo offers seven features, so dad can do everything from dehydrate and toast, to bake and broil...and more! The built-in air fryer provides fast and even heat distribution for air frying with little to no oil and it's even designed with a built-in rotisserie."
"Two things that go great together: dads and grilling. What better way to show your pops how much you care than the perfect Steak Knife Set. Inspired by my time visiting knifemakers in Japan, these steak knives feature a hammered blade with a serrated edge that will cut effortlessly through any cut dad chooses to grill."
"Speaking of grilling, he'll really appreciate this Heat Resistant Glove Set. Better than a traditional mitt-style which doesn't have any fingers, the open concept allows you to really grasp anything. These restaurant-inspired gloves are made with a heat resistant woven material with silicone-coated patterns on both sides (also heat resistant). They're lined with cotton to keep him comfortable and are extra-long and form fitting on the arm so nobody gets scorched on the grill (or when you're pulling something out of the oven)! P.S. It comes in two sizes so you can get one set for him and one for you!"
"Help alleviate a bit of stress for dad with a tool to make the least fun part of grilling (cleaning) easier and safer! Rather than the standard metal bristle-style grill cleaner which can lose bristles and wind up in your food(!), this uses a stainless woven material which won't come apart. The stainless steel scraper has one large flat blade and then notched blades on the sides which are perfectly contoured to go around the grill grate, making cleanup a breeze for dad everytime!"
"Bear Claws are about to become your dad's new best friend! Not only are they great for tearing apart perfectly smoked meats (think pork, chicken, brisket and more!) but the widely spaced tines help prevent food getting stuck in between them. The wide, soft touch handles even fit any sized ‘paw,' creating a perfect fit for dad!"
"Burgers? Steaks? Chicken? No worries, dad can now perfect them all with this innovative burger maker and meat tenderizer. The burger rings allow you to form perfectly uniform burgers which mean that they all cook evenly in the same amount of time. The large ring has measurement markings for 1/4, 1/3 or 1/2 pound burgers and the smaller diameter ring is ideal for mini-burgers. Plus, it allows you to create perfect stuffed burgers. Simply put 2/3rds of the ground meat in the bottom of the large ring, use the small end of the meat tenderizer to make an indentation, place your filling of choice (cheese, mushrooms, bacon, you name it!) and top off with the remaining meat. The tenderizer is perfect for steaks, chicken breast, veal, etc. Its flat surface pounds the meat into a uniform thickness without tearing the meat, allowing for even cooking which means no more burnt ends or raw centers!"
For more great gift ideas, check out 15 sweet, savory and salty low-carb snacks you can buy online. And if dad is a tequila lover, we have just the items for him.
