Why Heather Rae Young Reached Out to Christina Anstead When Getting Serious With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young stopped by Daily Pop ahead of the season two premiere of Selling Sunset on Netflix, opening up about more than just what's to come on the show!

The luxury real estate agent is currently dating HGTV's Tarek El Moussa, and she revealed to E!'s Justin Sylvester that today marks their ten-month anniversary.

"We are best friends. So I get to wake up to my best friend every day," Heather said, describing what it's like to be quarantined with Tarek. "I get to go to sleep with my best friend every day and honestly it's made us even stronger, if we could even get stronger. I just told him last night, I'm excited about every day because I get to see him. Like, we are so in love and so happy."

Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, but Heather said she didn't hesitate to embrace them. In fact, she told Justin that the two of them committed to each other "100 percent" on their second date, moving in together not long after.