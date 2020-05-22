Jaime King's Estranged Husband Accuses Her of Drug Abuse in Child Custody Filing

The divorce between Jaime Kingand estranged husband Kyle Newman is heating up.

On Friday, the director filed for primary physical custody of their two sons, James, 6, and Leo, 4. In the court documents obtained by E! News, Newman is accusing the Hart of Dixie star of "chronic" drug and alcohol abuse and claims she "spent the last decade high." He alleges that her drugs of choice are Adderall and Clonazepam, which he states in the filing are occasionally mixed with alcohol.

Per the documents, Newman claims that he's tried to help his wife overcome her addiction on multiple occasions, but she refuses any assistance. He also claims that Jamie's alleged addiction got so out of hand, that he and 14 of her friends initiated an intervention in January with the hopes of convincing her to go to rehab.

Newman says he offered an "ultimatum"—either Jaime was to seek treatment "or the kids and I need to leave for their own safety."

However, their actions were for naught as the 41-year-old allegedly left the treatment facility because they wouldn't allow her to check-in while in possession of pills.