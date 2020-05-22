Bryce Dallas Howard Graduates From New York University 21 Years After Enrolling

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
It's never too late to accomplish your academic dreams.
On Friday afternoon, Bryce Dallas Howard joined classmates from around the world in celebrating a special milestone. On yes, it's time to graduate.
"I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!!" she revealed on Instagram. "I first enrolled in undergrad in '99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making! It's been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn't wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way."
Bryce continued, "To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT."
The Hollywood actress also urged fellow graduates to read a special letter she wrote online. Spoiler alert: Her words are sure to inspire.
"You are all going to ‘make it.' You just are," she wrote. "You are all winners and I know you are ALL going to make it—either in the conventional sense, or the unconventional sense. You are all going to truly find success in your lives and careers and I am so certain about it and am looking forward to it all unfolding."
Bryce added, "How much success depends on who you surround yourself with."
So who else is graduating this month? We compiled just some of the familiar faces in Hollywood saying goodbye to school and hello to a brand-new chapter. Keep scrolling to see who else deserves a congratulations.
kelly ripa / Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Michael Consuelos
In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa admitted that she was disappointed her son Michel Consuelos won't have a traditional" graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that's seeming more from my end of things," Ripa said. "Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected [...] He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him. And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"
On Instagram, the host also congratulated her son on his big accomplishment. "2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!," she wrote.
Pierce Brosnan / Instagram
Pierce Brosnan & Dylan Brosnan
The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to congratulate his son on his college graduation, "Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts. Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad."
Julianne Moore / Instagram
Julianne Moore & Cal Freundlich
"My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors , playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school. We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#graduation2020," wrote Julianne Moore on Instagram.
Heather Locklear / Instagram
Heather Locklear & Ava Elizabeth Sambora
The actress took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University, "Tomorrow is the big LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow."
Karma Bridges / Instagram
Ludacris & Karma Bridges
"Hey guys pls celebrate and congratulate my GOD DAUGHTER @karma.christine as she is headed to SPELMAN COLLEGE this fall. This also makes it much easier for my random drive by and pull-ups and I am dead serious. Congrats @ludacris @christine.esq I know y'all are beyond proud," wrote Chaka Zulu of his goddaughter and Ludacris' daughter Karma on Instagram.
To her Instagram, she posted: "Ahh I am fashionably late but it's okay. Today I celebrate my last day of high school. All of the Spelmanites in my life are screaming with joy! Thank you, thank you, A MILLION thank yous to my parents, my sisters, my teachers, my tatas, my aunties, my uncles, my nenas, and my friends for preparing me for this next stage in my life. I have a village of people rooting for me and I thank God for all of you. I am proud to announce that I will be attending the illustrious Spelman College and I am blessed to continue in the legacy of my mother."