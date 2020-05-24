7 Finds From Sephora's Memorial Day Sale We're Adding to Our Cart

Sephora
by Carly Milne | Sun., May. 24, 2020 1:35 PM
Sephora sales don't happen every day, but when they do? It's cause for celebration.
Thankfully, they still have some great deals on deck over the Memorial Day long weekend. Need a new eyeshadow palette? Want some concealer? On the hunt for that perfect summer color to wear on your nails? They have you covered, and then some!
We picked out some of our fave Sephora sale picks to help you get started. Shop 'em below!
Creamy, smooth and lightweight, this pow lipstick was made for summer, with its bold, saturated colors. We love this orchid pink, but it also comes in teal and purple.
The beauty community went nuts for Natasha Denona's mega palettes, with dozens of shades that applied well, lasted a lifetime, and made your eyes stand out. Though this 15-shade palette is a smaller version of her cult faves, we're pretty sure you can figure out some fab looks with all these summer-friendly colors.
Haven't hopped on the facial massage train yet? Now's the time, 'cause this set from fan favorite Mount Lai will cover all the bases. The smaller tool is travel size, but we think it's perfec for rolling and depuffing around your eyes, while the larger tool works out the rest of your face. Pro tip: stick it in the fridge for 10 minutes or so before you roll, and use with your fave facial oil.
With hints of sandalwood, sequoia wood and cocoa, it's true this perfume is more of a fall scent than a summer... but then the tiare blossom and ginger kick in and you think, "No, I can make this work anytime, anywhere." And you'd be right.
When Milk puts something into stick form, you can pretty much guarantee it's going to be amazing. But this cream highlighter stick goes next level, with meteorite powder to give a prismatic glow to whatever you slather it on, from your cheekbones to your lips to your collar bones. (And yes, you can still use it even if it's not festival season.)
A good concealer is hard to find, but CoverFX made the hunt a lot easier. Theirs is crease proof, transfer proof, and lasts a whopping 16 hours of full-coverage wear. Plus it's vegan, cruelty free, gluten free, and comes in recyclable packaging.
Whether on fingers, toes or both, this nail polish is a summer must. Not only is the color stunning, but the special formula makes the polish dry super shiny, to the point where you'll wonder if your nails are still wet. No wonder it's an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.
—Originally published May 20, 2020, at 8 a.m. PT
