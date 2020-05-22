The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The 1975 and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, music fans, this isn't exactly how we saw our Memorial Day weekends going when we headed into 2020. But nevertheless, here we are, continuing to practice social distancing as we figure out what a holiday weekend looks like in the age of coronavirus. The good news? There's plenty of truly excellent new music to serve as the soundtrack for however you plan on passing the time over this long-weekend. As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of this week's new releases and returned with our picks for the best of the best.