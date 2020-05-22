Paris Hilton Shares Her Memorial Day Weekend Fashion Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thought you'd be missing out on Memorial Day parties this year? Then you haven't heard about today's Boohoo in the House Big Weekender event on Instagram Live.

To kick off the summer in style, Boohoo is hosting the ultimate throwback to the early 2000s with tracks and nostalgic cover songs from the decade's favorite iconic stars like Nelly, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton, along with performances by Chloe x Halle and Chelsea Collins. The fun happens on Boohoo's Instagram at 1:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET.

We got to chat with the one and only Ms. Paris Hilton about the event and her fashion must-haves for Memorial Day Weekend.