Paris Hilton Shares Her Memorial Day Weekend Fashion Finds

May. 22, 2020

Thought you'd be missing out on Memorial Day parties this year? Then you haven't heard about today's Boohoo in the House Big Weekender event on Instagram Live.

To kick off the summer in style, Boohoo is hosting the ultimate throwback to the early 2000s with tracks and nostalgic cover songs from the decade's favorite iconic stars like Nelly, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton, along with performances by Chloe x Halle and Chelsea Collins. The fun happens on Boohoo's Instagram at 1:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET.

We got to chat with the one and only Ms. Paris Hilton about the event and her fashion must-haves for Memorial Day Weekend.

It's Memorial Day Weekend, which means it's the start of summer! Obviously this year summer is looking a little different. How will you be spending the Memorial Day Weekend?
Well, I'm kicking it off DJ-ing the Boohoo in the House Big Weekender today! I'm so excited because my friend Snoop is DJ-ing too, and it's such a fun event, everyone should tune in!

I rarely used to get to spend this much time at home, so I'm having some serious quality time with my boyfriend and my dogs, so I'll just be relaxing with my man in Malibu.

How have you been keeping busy during quarantine? 
I've been cooking a lot, making art, recording music and doing tons of Zoom meetings for my brand and businesses. I've also been DJ-ing some fun virtual events, including the Animal Haven Gala this week, which helped raise $500,000. I've been working with Frontline Foods, Get Us PPE and The Sasha Project LA to help raise awareness and develop programs that aid in the fight against COVID–19.

Even though we are in quarantine, why is it important to still put on a cute outfit, etc.?
It's important to still be yourself even if nobody is watching. Style is the ultimate form of self-expression, so putting on your favorite look, little house dress or even a comfy Juicy Couture tracksuit set can still be cute and keep you feeling like you.

See the looks Paris will be self-expressing in this weekend below, and make sure you check out Boohoo's massive sitewide 60% off Memorial Day Sale!

Boohoo One Shoulder Ruffle Beach Dress

"Sliving for this ruffle dress! The theme of the Boohoo Big Weekender event I'm DJ-ing today is early 2000s, and this dress literally reminds me so much of that time. The one shoulder and ruffle skirt are like the perfect blend of trends back then."

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$25
$10 Boohoo
Boohoo Premium Premium Soft Velour Tracksuit

"And the ultimate early 2000s trend is, of course, the velour jumpsuit, which I helped make famous. I wore them all the time back then…to the airport, to the beach, out at night, shopping during the day, and I still wear them now. This one in pink is obviously a must-have."

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$50
$20 Hoodie $30
$13 Pants
Boohoo Ribbed Scoop Swimsuit With Removable Belt

I love this one-piece swimsuit because it has such a high cut leg and a belted waist. 

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$30
$12 Boohoo
Boohoo Fringed Beach Kimono

"Memorial Day is all about wearing white and this swimsuit [above] and fringed kimono are the perfect all white combo for summer sliving."

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$18
$7 Boohoo
Boohoo Belted Underwire Swimsuit

"I also love this swimsuit because it really looks like a bodysuit as well and can easily be worn in multiple ways—by itself or with a skirt or shorts. I also love this color pink!"

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$40
$16 Boohoo
High Waist Distressed Mom Short

"I feel like every year there is a new It short, and this year the high-waisted mom short is it. It's sexy and cute, yet still conservative enough to wear to a fun family BBQ."

 

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$32
$13 Boohoo
Boohoo Petite Tie Front Crop Top

Crop tops never go out of style and everyone needs one or some in their closet. I love that this one has a tie front and that it also comes in my favorite color. Pink."

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$32
$13 Boohoo
Boohoo Fruit Print Beach Set

"This look is everything. Its beachy, tropical, colorful and is a complete set. I love the wide leg pant, bando top and matching hair piece. These days in quarantine, a good head accessory is much needed and appreciated. Loves it."

Ecomm: Paris Hilton's Memorial Day Fashion Picks
$15
$6 Boohoo

