Whitney Way Thore Splits From Fiancé Who Is Expecting Baby With Another Woman

Whitney Way Thore is pumping the breaks on her romance.

On Thursday evening, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shared an update on her relationship status with fiancé Chase Severino. As it turns out, they have parted ways for a reason many fans didn't see coming.

"Hey y'all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce' on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time," she wrote. "Chase and I are no longer engaged."

She continued, "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."

Despite the news, Whitney asked fans to be sensitive to the situation. She also asked followers to be kind.