See Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin's Steamy Makeout Session in Cara Delevingne-Directed Music Video

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 11:00 AM
Talk about an iconic trio!
On Friday, Rainsford released the music video for her new single "Crying In The Mirror," and it featured some familiar faces.
Starring Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin, the colorful-dreamlike video, which was directed by Cara Delevingne, depicts the aftermath of a love gone wrong and follows the model as she tries to piece together her broken heart. As she reminisces over their relationship, viewers watch Gerber and The Wizards of Waverly Place alum share several romantic embraces with one another, including a steamy makeout session. Grieving over the loss of their love, Gerber shows off her acting skills as she sulks in her bedroom, delivering a moving performance as she cries over Sulkin.
Excited to share the music video with fans, the 18-year-old took to social media to give fans a sneak peek. "'crying in the mirror' out now @rainsford. don't be fooled by the river of tears, we had so much filming this video. directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin who took the constant crying like a champ," Gerber wrote. "& special shoutout to @margaretqualley on production/catering/emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!
She added, "I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! I feel so lucky to be able to create with my friends! link in my bio for the full video and temper tantrum." Proud of her performance, Rainsford commented on her post, saying, "Love you so much sweet Kaia!!!," adding a string of heart, kiss mark and crying emojis.
Celebrating her directorial debut, Delevingne also shared a sweet message on social media. "So lucky to make my directorial debut on such an incredible song by my friend @rainsford and starring @kaiagerber @greggsulkin," she posted, along with a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and the musician on set. "Feeling so proud of it and hope you enjoy! Link in bio. X"
Sulkin left the new director a supportive comment applauding her work: "Incredible vision [clapping emoji] great group."
YouTube
Fans of Gerber know that this wasn't her first time stepping in front of the camera. In addition to starring in countless modeling campaigns over the years, she made her acting debut in Sister Cities back in 2016, playing the role as 13-year-old Carolina in the star-studded TV film, which also starred Jacki Weaver, Troian Bellisario, Amy Smartand Michelle Trachtenberg.
Watch Gerber and Sulkin pack on the PDA in the music video above!
