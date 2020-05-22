Chrishell Stause Cries Over Justin Hartley Divorce in Selling Sunset Preview

Chrishell Stause may be ready to share her side of the story.

Close to six months after Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife of two years, pop culture fans will soon be able to see how the split specifically impacted Chrishell.

As season two of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix today, viewers noticed the preview for season three that will include the surprise divorce.

"I'm just kind of in shock with it all," Chrishell told her co-worker Mary Fitzgerald in the preview. And when asked if he "blindsided you," Chrishell nodded her head.

"It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows," she shared through tears. "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to?"

But in a surprise twist, the teaser indicates that some of her co-stars have theories as to what went wrong. "She knows why this happened," Davina Potratz shared.