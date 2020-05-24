Kim Kardashian Calls Kirby Jenner the "Best Kept Secret" in Hilarious First Look

There's a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!
In this just-released trailer at the new daily Quibi show, Kirby Jenner (launching today!), Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" Kirby Jenner is introducing himself to the world and his famous fam is fully supportive.
"Hi, my name's Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," Kirby says in the first look. "So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know. I haven't really thought about it.' But then my mom said, 'Yes.'"
Kirby's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all make appearances in the preview, as do Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.
"My family's filled with people that do pretty important things," Kirby continues. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practicing to be a lawyer. And I guess I do some pretty fun things too."
"I'm an amateur model, I like to rollerblade. I'm 24 years old and I guess it's just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business," he adds.
Kirby even shares a KUWTK confessional with big sister Kim.
"You're the best kept secret of our generation," Kim tells her brother. Aww!
Check out the hilarious teaser above and watch Kirby Jenner on Quibi now! For more Kardashian-Jenner scoop from Kirby, check out our exclusive Q&A here!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!