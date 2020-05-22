Unwrapping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2-Year Wedding Anniversary Gifts

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 22, 2020 9:36 AM
Two years of marriage in and the rest of a lifetime to go for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The famous pair officially rang in their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday while fans recalled their world-famous nuptials inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on that picturesque day in May 2018.
And, as royal enthusiasts well know, a lot has happened since the two officially tied the knot and became husband and wife, notably their first child, Archie Harrison, and more recently, their headline-making exit from life as senior royals.
The family of three has since relocated to Calif., reportedly staying in a mansion owned by Tyler Perry. While it's unclear whether they're guests or renting the property for the time-being, the two have been keeping a low profile in recent months—particularly after retiring their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in late March—save for occasional glimpses of their ongoing virtual work with their patronages and charitable endeavors.
Considering the nature of life right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise the couple kept their anniversary celebrations fuss-free.
"They are just powering down," a royal insider told E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. Keeping things simple."
However, that doesn't mean their anniversary went without gifts.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
"They generally follow traditional anniversary gift giving," a source shared. "The second year is cotton and they each put their own spin on it. They are very thoughtful and romantic gift givers."
Cotton material is said to symbolize both comfort and strength and inspires the metaphor of married pairs becoming more woven together over time.
The couple commemorated their first wedding anniversary publicly last year by sharing never-before-seen photos of their milestone day.
"Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world," they said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?