Sofía Vergara Hates When America’s Got Talent Contestants Play This One Instrument

Not every America's Got Talent performance has been Sofia Vergara's cup of tea.

During her virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Modern Family alum dished on her new AGT judge gig and revealed that there are certain acts that she has a hard time getting behind, especially when they involve a ukulele.

"Well, sometimes I wonder—there's people that come and I don't know if they're being honest or they think they deserve to be there and win $1 million, or they're just doing it for the fun of it," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, that's kind of weird. But also, I realized something I had never even thought in my 47 years of life: I don't really enjoy the ukulele."

Seeing the Saturday Night Live star's puzzled reaction, Sofía continued, "I don't know. I don't love it that much. When the act comes out—I never even thought of a ukulele until now. What is it? It's so tiny. It's not a guitar. It's not—what is it? I don't know."