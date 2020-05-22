Glee With Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein? Ryan Murphy Wants to See That

David Fisher for Shutterstock, Erik Pendzich for Shutterstock
Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy has some thoughts about remaking his Emmy-winning Fox series.
On Instagram, Murphy, who co-created the Fox musical series with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, mused what the Glee pilot would look like today with some of stage and screen's hottest talent who are now in his orbit. Glee starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein? It's on Murphy's mind.
"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)," Murphy wrote on Instagram.
"If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn," Murphy mused. "Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?"
Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the upcoming season of Murphy's FX anthology series recounting the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky is on board as a producer. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Betty Gilpin, Billy Eichner, Margo Martindale and Anthony Green.
Platt stars in The Politician, season two premieres June 19 and also stars Judith Light, Bette Midler and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Glee ran for six season on Fox and starred a number of folks including Michele, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer and Darren Criss.
