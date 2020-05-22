Nick Cordero's Wife Says He's Taking a "Step Forward Again" After Health Setback in ICU

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 22, 2020 6:30 AM
Amanda Kloots is sharing an update on Nick Cordero's health after a setback earlier this week.
The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for months amid his Coronavirus hospitalization, woke up from a medically-induced coma last week. Then, just days ago, Kloots told her Instagram followers that Cordero's recovery had started to go "downhill."
"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots said on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment."
"I am asking again for all the prayers right now," a tearful Kloots continued. "I'm not going to be able to [go] live at 3 o'clock... please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today. I know that this virus is not going to get him down. This is not how his story ends. So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you."
On Thursday night, Kloots returned to her Instagram Story to share a positive update with her followers.
"So, one of the things I have learned about this whole process is the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that's kind of what happened to us in these last couple...24 hours," Kloots shared late Thursday. "But I'm happy to say it looks like we're on a step forward again."
Amanda Kloots/Instagram
"Wow, it's been another roller-coaster," Kloots continued. "But, this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai, the power of prayer, and the power of energy, and support, and positivity is, I'm sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable."
Kloots added, "This guy is fighting."
"For the last 24 hours we have prayed hard, a prayer of not why, and not this can't happen, but prayer of thank you and prayer of faith and prayer of thy will be done and that is, to me, something that I will never understand, but I believe," Kloots shared with followers. "And that has been my strength, my strength through all of this, but my strength especially thought these last 24 hours."
"And we have been dancing and singing and lifting him up, lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds," Kloots said. "And guys, it's making a difference. He's not done. He's not done."
