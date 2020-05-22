See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia

Jimmy Kimmel pulled off a special surprise for a nurse in Pennsylvania on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

As part of the program's #HealthCareHero initiative, the 52-year-old host honored Natasha Lewis, who works for the City of Philadelphia in Health Center 9.

"I love my work. I've been a registered nurse for over 10 years," she said via video chat. "I've been an outpatient for the last 10 years. I enjoy it. I love educating my patients. I love taking care of them when they're well and when they're sick."

Lewis also spoke highly of her co-workers.

"They're getting better. It was tough in the beginning, but we're staying strong," she said. "We're really staying strong. We're a team. Without them, I don't know how I'd be able to do it."

Kimmel wasn't the only one who wanted to thank Lewis for all of her hard work. In fact, he thought it would be fun to invite someone else from Philadelphia to join their call—Kevin Hart!