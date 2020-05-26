E!'s Moms in the Moment: Tiffani Thiessen Shares Her Secret Parenting Weapon

Even with all the uncertainty brought on by shelter-in-place, Tiffani Thiessen has found a way to look on the bright side.

Having partnered with snack brand Nature's Bakery, the Alexa & Katie actress has been leaving heavily into their new microsite, What on Earth Should I Do With My Kids?, which, as the name suggests, provides parents with "snack sized adventures" they can do while homeschooling their children. And of the 100-plus ideas on offer, she estimates her eldest, 9-year-old daughter Harper, has pinned roughly 80 or so to try.

One recent success made use of their frequent walks around their L.A.-area neighborhood. "Harper saw the one where you can actually do a rainbow of colors from nature," the 46-year-old tells E! News, "and you make this big rainbow wheel-like thing with leaves and plants and all that kind of stuff and it was really cool. She loved that one."