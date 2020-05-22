Rob Gronkowski Recalls Tom Brady "Crying" on the Phone Over Him Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady made Rob Gronkowski an offer he couldn't refuse.

During his virtual visit to The Late Late Show on Thursday, the famous tight end revealed that the former New England Patriots quarterback was eager to have him join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curious to know how the conversation went down, host James Corden asked how Brady pitched the idea to him.

"He went through his whole process," Gronkowski explained. "He did what he had to do and then I called him and I was like, ‘Ooh, Tampa Bay, baby.' I was like, ‘How's the weather down there?' He's like, ‘Oh, it's great. It's fantastic.'"

"And then I was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, Tom, I've been thinking about football a little bit.' I'm just teasing with him and he's like—I can just tell he's getting all this excitement," he continued. "And then I'm like, ‘Oh, my mom lives down there too, like an hour away, you know. It'd be great to have a new opportunity.'"