Rob Gronkowski Recalls Tom Brady "Crying" on the Phone Over Him Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 5:50 AM

Tom Brady made Rob Gronkowski an offer he couldn't refuse.

During his virtual visit to The Late Late Show on Thursday, the famous tight end revealed that the former New England Patriots quarterback was eager to have him join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curious to know how the conversation went down, host James Corden asked how Brady pitched the idea to him.

"He went through his whole process," Gronkowski explained. "He did what he had to do and then I called him and I was like, ‘Ooh, Tampa Bay, baby.' I was like, ‘How's the weather down there?' He's like, ‘Oh, it's great. It's fantastic.'"

"And then I was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, Tom, I've been thinking about football a little bit.' I'm just teasing with him and he's like—I can just tell he's getting all this excitement," he continued. "And then I'm like, ‘Oh, my mom lives down there too, like an hour away, you know. It'd be great to have a new opportunity.'"

Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

Thrilled to hear this his former teammate was on board, Gronkowski said that Brady couldn't contain his excitement. "And all of a sudden he just screams on the phone, ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me!'" he recalled. "And I was like, ‘Well, alright. Alright. I'll come back then, Tom. No problem.'"

Gronkowski added, "He was crying like, ‘Oh, my God. Just please come back.' And I was like, ‘Wow, you just missed me that much? I had to come back.'"

Last month, news broke that the dynamic duo would be reuniting once again for the 2020-2021 NFL season. Eager to share the field with Gronkowski again, Brady took to Instagram, writing, "Time to run it back Gronky!"

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Maddie Meyer for Getty Images

Weeks prior, Brady had announced that he was leaving the Patriots, thanking coach Bill Belichick and the entire organization for his 20-year run in his statement. "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Before their plans to reunite were official, Gronkowski tried his best to avoid rumors that he was coming out of retirement, telling Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, "Andy, you want to know what's great man? The day I retired, within 24 hours, there were already rumors that I was coming out of retirement. I'm feeling good right now. I'm happy where I'm at and you just never know. I'm not totally done. I like to stay in shape."

