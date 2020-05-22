Kelly Ripa Has Been Social Distancing With Her Family in the Caribbean

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been sheltering in place in the Caribbean with their three kids.

Multiple outlets report that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star were on a trip with their kids, Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, when they were instructed to shelter in place.

"The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put," a source tells People.

The outlet also shares that Ripa discussed her stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall this week with ABC employees. In the conversation, Ripa reportedly explained that the family trip was supposed to just be for two weeks, but then the "world changed."

In early April, Ripa broke down in tears while on Live as she talked about self-isolating with her family and how she missed her parents.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because…just because, we're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents….I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest while starting to tear up. "And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

kelly ripa, mark consuelos, Michael Consuelos, Instagram

kelly ripa / Instagram

"Anyway, I'm sorry. I don't know why I'm crying," she said. "Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry…Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn't mean to do that."

On Thursday night, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their eldest son's graduation from New York University.

"And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable," Ripa wrote on Instagram alongside family photos. "I love you with all my heart."

