Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let It Pour for New Song ''Rain On Me''

Grab your umbrella, because tonight's forecast calls for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!

The pop superstars have blessed fans with "Rain On Me," the second single from Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The highly-anticipated track was met with much praise from the Little Monsters and Arianators, who have long dreamt of the all-star collab. Ahead of its release, Gaga opened up about the inspiration for "Rain On Me" and the "healing process" she and Ariana experienced to make pop music magic.

"It was this beautiful," Gaga told Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1, "very healing process for me, too. Not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up, and being able to be with her and hold her and be like, 'Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I'd like you to please forget about it and be yourself.'"