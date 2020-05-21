Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let It Pour for New Song ''Rain On Me''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 21, 2020 9:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Grab your umbrella, because tonight's forecast calls for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

The pop superstars have blessed fans with "Rain On Me," the second single from Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica

The highly-anticipated track was met with much praise from the Little Monsters and Arianators, who have long dreamt of the all-star collab. Ahead of its release, Gaga opened up about the inspiration for "Rain On Me" and the "healing process" she and Ariana experienced to make pop music magic. 

"It was this beautiful," Gaga told Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1, "very healing process for me, too. Not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up, and being able to be with her and hold her and be like, 'Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I'd like you to please forget about it and be yourself.'"

Photos

Lady Gaga's Fashion Evolution

"That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly," Gaga added. "And her ability to move on. When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be okay. Call me, here's my number.'"

The "Bad Romance" songstress, 34, described Ariana, 26, as "so persistent" in trying to forge a friendship. 

But as Gaga revealed in the interview, "I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful."

Eventually, the two came together and recorded "Rain On Me," which Gaga said has deep roots in her own struggles. 

"This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it's also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I'd rather be dry. I'd rather not be drinking, but I haven't died yet. I'm still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I'm going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers," she shared. 

Listen to "Rain On Me" above, and prepare to head to the dance floor—the one in your living room, of course.

Chromatica hits airwaves May 29. 

Trending Stories

Latest News

Drake Swears Kylie Jenner "Side-Piece" Track Is 3 Years Old

Would Tori Kelly Voice a Disney Princess Character?

Lady Gaga, Zane Lowe on Apple Music

Why Lady Gaga Felt "Too Ashamed" to Pursue a Friendship With Ariana Grande

Tori Kelly

New Tori Kelly Music May Be Here Sooner Than You Realize

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Proves He’s a Musical Genius With Must-Hear Dirty Diaper Song

Drake, Kylie Jenner, Future

Drake and Future's New Song Calls Kylie Jenner a "Side Piece"

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Fires Back at Critics Who Claim She's "Glamorizing Abuse"

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Ariana Grande , Music , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.