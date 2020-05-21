Shop These Impressive Grad Gifts Under $50

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:09 PM

It's graduation season, and you don't want to skip out on giving them a gift. If you're working with a budget, we have some great gift ideas that all ring up under $50 but will still leave them impressed.

From jewelry to flowers, we have the perfect options for him or her below for you to shop from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle in Fog

A great new water bottle is a gift they will get so much use out of. The Hydro Flasks come in a variety of shades and keeps their drink perfectly hot or cold.

$50 Nordstrom
Rifle Paper Co. Tapestry Everyday Writing Pen with Black Ink

A pen that writes flawlessly is also a gift that they'll get great use out of. The floral print on this one is beautiful, plus you can pair it with a nice notebook to round out the gift.

$21 Amazon
Little Words Project Fearless Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Stepping into a new phase of life requires a certain amount of fearlessness. Remind them how strong they are with this beaded bracelet they can wear everyday. 

$25 Nordstrom
Dohm White Noise Machine

This gift is going to change their life. If they're moving into a noisy apartment or dorm, a white noise machine is a game-changer. They'll need to get their beauty rest after all.

$45 Amazon
Happy Graduation 2020 Lotus With Crystal Inset Necklace

The packaging of this gold-dipped lotus necklace says it all: happy graduation! 

$50 Dogeared
The Purple Iris

This bouquet of flowers will stun when it arrives at their doorstep. It'll most definitely brighten up their home.

$48 UrbanStems
Lolli Lavender Mimosa + Petals Candle

A scented candle is also a great home addition. The jar of this candle doubles as a décor element, as it has an ombré glow when lit.

$22 Paddywax
Educated by Tara Westover

They're getting their education, but how does it feel to be deprived of one? Educated author Tara Westover knows, as she was raised in a survivalist family in Idaho and never entered a classroom until the age of 17, defying the odds to become…educated in this true story.

$15 Amazon
Santa Margherita Prosecco

If they're graduating from college, offer them an opportunity to cheers with some bubbly prosecco. Drizly can deliver this Santa Margherita prosecco straight to their door.

$20 Drizly
Elago Charging Hub

A hub to charge all of their electronics in one place is super useful. This one charges their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

$25 Urban Outfitters

Looking for more graduation gift ideas? These 13 are worth the investment.

