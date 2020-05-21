Jojo Siwa Claps Back After Dance Moms Co-Star Brooke Hyland Throws Shade at Abby Lee Miller

Let's just say Brooke Hyland isn't at the top of Abby Lee Miller's pyramid this week.

Dance Moms star turned tween queen Jojo Siwa came to the defense of their former dance instructor when Brooke Hyland posted a shady TikTok about her current relationship with Abby Lee. In the since-deleted clip, which can be viewed here, Brooke says she got a new Facebook friend suggestion from Abby Lee before turning the camera to shake her head and cringe.

"It's one thing to just not add her back," Jojo commented, adding, "It's another to post it..."

As fans of Dance Moms will remember, Brooke and her younger sister Paige Hyland cut ties with the competitive dance studio and reality TV series after their mom Kelly Hyland got into a physical altercation with Abby Lee.