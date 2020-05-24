Co-Parenting in Quarantine: The Three Cs and More Essential Advice From Family Attorney Laura Wasser

The Three Cs

"I will also say that, for people that are in a situation where they are able to continue to stick with their custody orders, you really follow the three Cs, which are consideration, cooperation, and communication."

Case in point: Wasser has two sons she's co-parenting with their respective fathers. "I think both of my co-parents are probably a little bit more hyper-vigilant than I am, actually, germ-wise, so what I told people is go to the most anxiety-ridden person's place. So they are more nervous about the germs than I am, and I think what would make them feel most comfortable. We communicate about it."

She continued, "They really, really want me not to have other people in the house whether that's childcare, housekeepers, you know, the mani-pedi girl that comes, so everybody is cancelled because that's important to them if they're going to be sharing custody and the kids are going to be coming back and forth. That's the consideration piece of it."

Wasser reiterated, "Really be considerate of what the other person might be feeling because, again, the less anxiety and frustration and anger that you have during these uncertain times, the more your kids are going to thrive going through them. They pick up on so much of this, so if you and your co-parent can get on the same page, I think it's really going to be helpful. There's so much else that's being shaken up in their lives right now. Having some consistency and being able to look at their parents and know that their parents are getting along, that they're going to make this OK, is huge.