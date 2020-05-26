Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you ask Madison Prewett, beauty is so much more than one's looks.

After becoming a fan-favorite on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, the former reality TV star stepped away from the Hollywood lights to spend time with family and friends in Alabama.

But lucky for us, the Bachelor Nation member took some time to talk about beauty—both inside and out.

"I feel most beautiful when I do beautiful. I can spend all day doing my hair and makeup, but at the end of the day, I feel my best and most beautiful when I've taken care of myself and invested in myself well and when I've encouraged or helped someone else," Madison shared with E! News. "Beauty isn't just looks—it's beyond that. To me, beauty is within and then what you do with it, that makes you beautiful."

Take a peek inside Madison's bag to see some of the items that give her a little extra sparkle and shine during the day.