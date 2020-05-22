Look Back at Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Cutest Photos In Honor of the Actress' Birthday

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 22, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And they lived happily ever after!

Today, we're ringing in Ginnifer Goodwin's birthday by looking back at the actress' cutest photos with her husband, Josh Dallas.

The adorable couple's love story is literally right out of a fairytale, as the couple met on the set of ABC's Once Upon a Time playing opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.

As if that isn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, into their lives.

Goodwin gushed about her role as a parent to E! News at the 2015 People's Choice Awards, saying, "Being a parent—anybody who's a parent I want to, like, give an Oscar to," and added that her husband, "Makes me laugh so much."

While the two are working on individual acting projects now—Goodwin in Women Who Kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—we still get to see them together all the time through adorable pics that Dallas shares to his Instagram.

Read

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Big Love: From "Just Friends" to a Fairy Tale Romance

Check out the couple's cutest pics below!

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

Game On

"And the season begins!" Josh Dallas shared while at a Los Angeles Football Club soccer game with his gorgeous wife, Ginnifer Goodwin.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

All Aboard

The cute couple looked simply magical as they had a great day hanging out on the Harry Potter-themed bus.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

"Only the happiest place on earth," the Manifest star captioned his adorable selfie with Goodwin at Disneyland—a fitting location for the two to visit after playing live-action Disney characters themselves.

Article continues below

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

A Killer Couple

"When I went back to the sixties and hung out with BethAnn," Dallas wrote on Instagram while visiting his wife on the set of her latest show, Women Who Kill.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Dapper Duo

The pair turned heads when they arrived looking stylish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time Series Finale

ABC

And They Lived Happily Ever After

In 2018, the show that brought them together said farewell and audiences got to see the now-married couple on-screen together for the finale.

Article continues below

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Red Hot

The cute couple hit the Oscars red carpet together in 2017.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

John Sciulli/Getty Images for John Varvatos

For a Good Cause

The goofy couple attended the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit with a glowing Goodwin showing off her second baby bump.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Getting Wild

A supportive Dallas hit the step-and-repeat alongside his wife at the premiere of her film, Zootopia, in 2016.

Article continues below

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, People's Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Black & White

The fashionable couple served a classic look at the People's Choice Awards ceremony in 2015.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

Dean/MRM/NPG.com

Mommy-To-Be!

Shortly after the couple got engaged, Goodwin announced in November 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child!

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Serving Looks

The paparazzi snapped plenty of pics of the couple when they arrived on the carpet at the Met Gala in 2013. Even cuter? Later that year, the two would get engaged in October.

Article continues below

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

JKING/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Couple Alert!

Quickly after starting on Once Upon a Time together, the new couple started publicly dating in 2011 and made us all swoon with how cute they were together.

ONCE UPON A TIME, JOSH DALLAS, GINNIFER GOODWIN

ABC/CHRIS HELCERMANAS-BENGE

...Once Upon a Time

Some people dream of having a fairytale romance, but Goodwin and Dallas are actually living it!

The lovely couple first met on the set of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, where they played opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming, making their love story one of the absolute cutest in Hollywood.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong Estimates He Told "10,000 Lies" During His Doping Scandal

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He's Taking a "Step Forward Again" After Health Setback in ICU

Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart

See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia

Total Bellas, 508, Bonus Clip, Brie Bella

Safety First! Watch Brie & Nikki Bella Learn CPR in This Total Bellas Bonus Clip

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski Recalls Tom Brady "Crying" on the Phone Over Him Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Andrew Garfield, Dylan O'Brien

Andrew Garfield Has the Best Reaction to Dylan O'Brien's Reenactment of The Social Network

E-Comm: 15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

11 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

TAGS/ , Once Upon A Time , Birthdays , , VG , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.