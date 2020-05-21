Kristin Cavallari's Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Fires Back at "Bulls--t" Jay Cutler Affair Speculation

Kelly Henderson has had enough with the speculation surrounding the end of her friendship with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

On Thursday, the stylist fired back at a woman who accused her of trying to make people think that a man in a recent photo was Jay Cutler, who is divorcing Cavallari. The Instagram user wrote in part, "You sure wanted people to think this was her husband didn't you? Bracelet was a nice touch in doing just that. If he had affair with you he could have at least chosen a woman prettier then (sic) his wife because honey you are NOT." 

"Or I wear that bracelet every day and had no f--king clue that you guys would make this into a thing... I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls--t," Kelly responded. 

Henderson continued to reply to messages when one person theorized that she's only responding to the allegations now to "be relevant." 

However, Kelly insisted, "I didn't start this narrative and moved on with my life a long time ago. You guys keep trying to make it into something. You have ZERO clue what you are talking about." 

She added that she sees "no point" in sharing her "side of the story" when people are just trying to "stir the pot." And as for the critics who claim she is dragging out the controversy, she pointed out that she denied ever having an affair with Jay. Kelly quipped, "If you are gonna troll, do your research."

The 37-year-old has previously stated, "I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler." She also clarified that the man in the photo was her boyfriend who is a "very private person."

And while she, Kristin and Jay had a "falling out last year," she wishes the separated couple the best. 

