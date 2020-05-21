Artem Chigvintsev Looks at a $1 Million Engagement Ring for Nikki Bella & His Reaction Is Priceless!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 21, 2020 7:00 PM
Artem Chigvintsev wanted more with Nikki Bella, but at what cost?
On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, viewers watched as the former Dancing With the Stars pro and the E! personality struggled to get on the same page about their future. The drama all started when the retired WWE superstar decided she was going to freeze her eggs, but didn't want her love involved.
While Nikki understandably didn't want to rush things with her Russian-born beau, Artem felt upset as he was left out of the conversation.
"It did make me feel like, maybe she doesn't see this partnership and this relationship go any further than what it is," the 37-year-old dancer relayed in a confessional. "It's a hard realization, because I want more. I'm ready for more."
Later on, Artem expressed his doubts and hopes to Nikki's twin Brie Bella. For starters, Artem felt that he and Nikki were in "such different places" when it came to their relationship.
"I'm not going to tell her what to do, that's not my place, she's her own person. She can do whatever she wants," he shared with Brie. "But, at the same time, I definitely want to have kids. Like, that's not even a discussion."
With a sad look, he added, "But, if she doesn't feel that way, then we're definitely in the wrong relationship, you know?"
Having just discussed a possible proposal with Nikki, the Belle Radici co-founder was able to give some much-needed insight into her twin's hot-and-cold ways.
"I feel like forever, my sister just really wanted to be a wife and a mother. But every time she gets close to that, she freaks out," Brie explained to the Total Bellas camera. "And I actually feel like my sister's really afraid of commitment. My sister's afraid to be tied down and I think it comes from my parents' relationship."
Regardless of his concern, Artem made it clear that he wanted "to get married to [Nikki], eventually." After Artem teased that he'd never been "ring shopping before," Brie offered up her help.
"By the way, mine's a 1.9 carat," Daniel Bryan's wife said of her ring. "I always hear my sister say she'd really like a five."
"Cool, I'm gonna go sell my liver," he quipped in response.
Towards the end of the episode, Nikki and Artem had a heart-to-heart about their relationship. After fully understanding that Artem just wanted to be included in big conversations, Nikki invited her boyfriend to permanently move in.
"Are you sure?" he asked.
"Yeah, I'm positive! I won't go back on it," Nikki assured her love.
Following this big step, Artem decided he wanted Brie to take him ring shopping. "I see Nicole as my forever partner," Artem stated in a confessional. "The whole conversation about moving in together made me really feel like, ok, this is what's happening."
However, while at Goldstein Diamonds, Artem was shocked by the big price tags. As the jeweler showed Artem sparklers, ranging from 80,000 to a million dollars, the professional dancer began to sweat.
"We need water for Artem," the jeweler joked.
E!
Understandably, Artem felt overwhelmed as he wanted to give Nikki a ring she deserved. Yet, that wasn't one he necessarily could afford.
"I feel bad for Artem right now because, hearing these prices, he is dying inside," Brie teased later on. "I feel like I'm gonna have to carry him out of here. Poor guy!"
Will Artem get Nikki the ring of her dreams? For that answer, tune into next week's episode!
Watch the full episode of Total Bellas here!
Pierce Brosnan, Kelly Ripa and More Stars Celebrate Their Kids Who Virtually Graduated as Class of 2020
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?