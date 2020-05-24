Relive Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Stunning Italian Wedding on Their 6th Anniversary!

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Sun., May. 24, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The couple said "I do" six years ago today on May 24 in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye were joined by those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. Most importantly, though, was the presence of the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including the bride and groom's daughter, North West

Since then, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children—Saint, Chicago and Psalm—and they seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents and partners! Last year, the duo even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

To celebrate the iconic duo's sixth wedding anniversary, we're looking back at all of the beautiful photos of the Italian nuptials. Do yourself a favor and reminisce on everything from Kim's Givenchy haute couture gown to Kanye's 20-minute speech by scrolling through the below gallery.

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Love Story in Their Own Words

Cheers to the happy couple!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

I Do!

Kim and Kanye tie the knot in Florence in May 2014. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Getaway

Kim and Kanye mosey through Tuscany hand-in-hand. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Dreamy

Kim does an elegant twirl for the camera while Kanye looks on with adoration. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Kiss the Bride

Kanye and Kim share a picture-perfect kiss. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Bride & Groom

The couple shows off their gorgeous wedding attire against the sprawling Tuscan landscape.

Kanye West, Virgil Abloh

Nabil Elderkin

Cheers to the Happy Couple

Virgil Abloh and friends crowd around Kanye on his and Kim's special day. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Getting Giddy

Kim and Kanye are caught giggling sweetly while walking hand-in-hand. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Husband & Wife

Kim and Kanye are pictured side-by-side in their wedding attire, holding hands. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Blushing Bride

Kim stuns in this lovely shot of her wedding veil in full swing. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Wedding Party

Views! Views! Views! 

Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Mom & Me

Kim's Givenchy wedding gown hangs beside a matching version for daughter North West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Glamming

Kim is a fairy tale bride-to-be in this gorgeous shot from hair and makeup before the ceremony. 

Article continues below

Kanye West, Rich Wilkerson Jr.

Nabil Elderkin

Scoping Out

Kanye and guest Rich Wilkerson Jr. are photographed strolling the ceremony grounds ahead of the wedding. 

Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Nabil Elderkin

Getting Ready

Scott Disick helps a fellow guest with his bow tie before the ceremony. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Just Landed

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!" Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of her Kanye's fifth anniversary. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Here Comes the Groom

Kanye has a quiet moment with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Music to Their Ears

Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade the wedding party. He sang "Ave Maria" as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit "Con te partirò."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Bridal Couture

Kardashian, seen here at her final dress fitting at the Givenchy atelier in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a bespoke gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before she jetted to Europe, told E! News. "Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

You May Now Kiss the Bride!

The couple locked lips after pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them man and wife. "I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nupitals.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. West!

The wedding cost a reported $2.8 million—and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Proud Married Parents

Right after swapping vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere for photos. This is the first pic of them with North as a married couple.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Newest Member of the Family

After saying "I do," Kanye chats with mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his many sisters-in-law in a sun-dappled room at the Forte di Belvedere.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Ready for the Honeymoon

Kardashian changed into a Balmain mini for the reception. "It was a magnificent evening, unforgettable," Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino tells E! News of Kimye's wedding. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Cheeky

The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Instagram

Full Tongue

The two got a little naughty.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Just Married

The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for pictures inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry" and "the most remarkable people of our time" who can "make the world a better place."

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Riccardo Tisci

The Givenchy designer posed alongside the beautiful bride during the evening affair.

Tracy Nguyen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Tracy Nguyen

"WEST #westwedding #florence"

Giuseppe Zanotti, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West, Giuseppe Zanotti & Kim Kardashian

"Wow it was cool!! Giuseppe #giuseppezanotti#kimkardashian #kanyewest"

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq

"My boo" 

Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Kristen Gipson

"Welcome to the club #marriedlife #loveconquersall#bestweddingever"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kris Jenner, Jayden Smith & Clyde Haygood

"And then.... This cRaZYyyy #albino #bat flew in... @iputthesocietyonmyback #jadensmith#albinobatman #batman @krisjenner #herecomesthebride"

Article continues below

Big Sean, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Big Sean

"#GOOD classic night."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Olivier Rousteing, LaLa Anthony & Jonathan Cheban

MORNING PIC #wheredowego#surprise #morningpic#partnersincrime #abouttheweekend @lala@jonathancheban #iloveyouguys"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Instagram

Kanye West and Tracey Mills

"REAL!!!! #BrothersInTheEyesOfGOD"

Lorraine Schwartz, Kim Kardashian Kanye West, Kimye Wedding

Lorraine Schwartz

"PHILLA AGAPE EROS PRAGMA #TRUELOVE #KIMYE #MAGICAL"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Tony Williams

"That was SOME nite... CONGRATULATIONS KIMYE!!!"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Jaden Smith & Tony Williams

"Albino Batman.... CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Common & Tony Williams

"I wonder what features I'll have on the next album....hmmmmm? Congrats Kim and Kanye"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian & Tony Williams

"That was SOME nite.. CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kendall Jenner & Allie Rizzo

"#twinning with Al"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Abbey Wilson, Kim Kardashian & Joe Francis"

"Congratulations @KimKardashian and @kanyewest and Thank You for an amazing weekend!!!! XOXOXO @abbeylwilson"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Joe Francis, Jaden Smith & Kourtney Kardashian

"LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash"

Article continues below

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

"Ciao Bella!"

Kimye Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Riccardo Tisci & Kris Jenner

"Good Morning @riccardotisci17 Love you!!! #herecomesthebride #Florence"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Blac Chyna, Tyga, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Tyga, Blac Chyna, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

"Mr. & Mrs Kanye West .... Congrats Kimmy muahhhhh !"

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Carla di Bello, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Carla DiBello

"Congratulations to Mrs. Kanye West... Most magical night ever"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Ibn Jasper, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

"#Family"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kardashian Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Tiegen & John Legend

"Love love love"

Article continues below

Common, Kardashian Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Common

"goodfellas"

Brittny Gastinaeu

Instagram

Brittny Gastineau

"Lastnites look .. #paris dress by @michaelcostello @eyeonglam."

Michael Silva, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Michael Silva

"#wedding @rachelroy."

Article continues below

Rob Scheppy, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Rob Scheppy

"io sono così fab capelli con @mrchrismcmillan."

Franca Sozzani, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Franca Sozzani

"Paris/Florence... Travelling with the great unique talent Steve McQueen and his sweet daughter!!! Congratulations! #florence#wedding @kimkardashian @kanyewest79."

T Raww, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Tyga

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

"♥ times"

Loren Ridinger, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

LaLa Anthony, Malika Haqq, Amber Ridinger & Loren Ridinger

"The gang @amberridinger @lala @theeforevermalika"

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Olivier Rousteing, LaLa Anthony & Jonathan Cheban

"Early morning with the crew..here we go.. @lala @olivier_rousteing"

Article continues below

Rachel Roy, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Rachel Roy & Carla DiBello

"And were off to see the bride ..."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

André Leon Talley, Rachel Roy, Carla DiBello & Pal

"Hi loves @carladibello w our men"

Riccardo Tisci

Instagram

Riccardo Tisci

"Bye bye Monaco #love #gang #verytisci #firenze #loveitaly."

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

"last night dancing in the rain with @olivier_rousteing."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Jonathan Cheban

"I need to WAKE UP!!!"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Loren Ridinger

"Beautiful city of Florence. Amazing"

Article continues below

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Malika Haqq & Larsa Pippen

"Am moves with this beauty @larsapippen"

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Carla DiBello, Olivier Rousteing, Simon Huck & Allie Rizzo

"Sunglasses and Advil...next stop @simon_huck @allierizzo @olivier_rousteing"

Franca Sozzani, Lana Del Rey, Instagram

Instagram

Franca Sozzani

"What a voice @lanadelrey #wedding @kimkardashian@kanyewest79 #paris#florence."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Larsa Pippen

"We are outta Paris! Jet setting w/ crew! #pippensinparis"

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Loren Ridinger, LaLa Anthony & Larsa Pippen

"Back at it again! @lorenridinger @lala"

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Instagrams

Instagram

Allie Rizzo, Olivier Rousteing, Simon Huck & Michael Silva

"Here we go! @olivier_rousteing @simon_huck"

MORE PHOTOS: Kardashians take Paris!

Article continues below

Make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians before season 18 returns in September! Watch full episodes here

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Cheekily Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's New Hair Transformation

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Watch Kris Jenner Spill Details About Her Sex Life With Corey Gamble!

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Dark Side With Epic New Makeover

Kirby Jenner

Kirby Jenner Tells All! Kardashian Family Scoop, Quarantine With Khloe & New Quibi Show With Kendall

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Where Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Really Stand Amid Breakup Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Proud" of Her Body After Slamming Pregnancy Speculation

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Anniversaries , Weddings , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Kardashian News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.