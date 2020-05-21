The Best Deals From Pier 1's Huge Sitewide Closing Sale

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., May. 21, 2020 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Pier 1 Closing Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the end of an era. Everyone's favorite store for global-inspired decor, Pier 1, is going out of business, closing all 540 of its stores after filing for bankruptcy. But bless 'em, they're going out with a bang, offering a massive sitewide clearance sale.

And what a sale it is: Thousands of items have been given major markdowns. Needless to say, items are going fast—but there's still time to shop Pier 1's Closing Sale

Read

Best Memorial Day Home Deals: Kohl's, Wayfair & More

Below is the 411 on all the Pier 1 Closing Sale deals currently being offered:

•  40% off outdoor furniture

•  Up to 40% off wall decor

•  30% off outdoor pillows and cushions

•  25% off dining chairs

•  25% off living room chairs

•  20% off lamps

•  20% off papasan chairs

•  15% off coffee tables

•  10% off tableware

•  3-wick candles are 2 for $30

Now that you're in the bargain-hunting mood, check out the Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale

You Can't Miss These Finds From Kohl's Epic Memorial Day Sale

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Amour Vert, Dermstore, Urban Outfitters & More

E-Comm: Credo + Venus Williams Launch SPF Collection

Venus Williams' New SPF Collection Serves Up Summer Sun Protection

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone & These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile

I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone & These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack

This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart

10 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shop Home , Home , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.