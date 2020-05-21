The Best Deals From Pier 1's Huge Sitewide Closing Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the end of an era. Everyone's favorite store for global-inspired decor, Pier 1, is going out of business, closing all 540 of its stores after filing for bankruptcy. But bless 'em, they're going out with a bang, offering a massive sitewide clearance sale.

And what a sale it is: Thousands of items have been given major markdowns. Needless to say, items are going fast—but there's still time to shop Pier 1's Closing Sale.