Kristen Bell Explains Why Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Still in Diapers

Every mama has her own potty training story to tell.

Like so many parents can relate to, Kristen Bell wasn't sure what to expect when it came to teaching her kids how to use a toilet.

While one daughter nailed it very quickly, another child is taking her own time.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that," Kristen revealed on the newest episode of Momsplaining With Kristen Bell. "We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.'"

But before she became too confident, The Good Place star told her guests and fellow moms Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson that another child is a different story.