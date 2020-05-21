Matt Lauer Spotted With "Hatred" Tattoo After Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting

Matt Lauer appears to be making a statement with his new tattoo.

Earlier this week, the former Today show co-host was spotted driving in Sag Harbor near New York City. And while this is a rare spotting for the journalist, what fans are really talking about is the ink job on his arm.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Matt drove around town while wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white button-down that showcased his new tattoo. The ink read, "Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in." 

While many are trying to decipher the meaning and message, theories have already started popping up online. Some pointed out that the quote was repeated by former Senator Alan Simpson during his eulogy for the late President George H.W. Bush.

"You would have wanted [Bush] on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in," Senator Alan shared during his speech. "The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush."

Matt's new tattoo comes after the journalist wrote an op-ed where he made it clear that he disagrees with Ronan Farrow's reporting in the best-selling book Catch and Kill.

Specifically, Matt wrote in his op-ed for Mediaite that he's "disappointed but not surprised" the perceived lack of scrutiny of Ronan's book.

Not long after the op-ed was published, Ronan took to Twitter and defended his work. "All I'll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong," he wrote. "Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself." 

Matt was fired by NBC in 2017 after an employee accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. That employee, Brooke Nevils, participated in Ronan's book.

Matt has stated time and time again that he had "a consensual, yet inappropriate relationship" with Brooke and unequivocally denies any accusations of rape or sexual assault.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

