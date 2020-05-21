Labor of Love's Kristy Katzmann Already Did Reality TV Dating—So, Why Is She Trying Again?

Kristy Katzmann is no stranger to turning to reality TV for a fairytale ending. Longtime viewers of The Bachelor will recognize her from season 11 with Brad Womack. But that attempt at love on reality TV was unsuccessful. Now, with the aid of Kristin Davis, Kristy is back on TV in Labor of Love, looking for her happy ending once again.

"[The Bachelor] was a very different experience and a different point in my life and honestly, I really never thought I would do reality TV again. But when the show came about, it was honestly just so perfect. I just knew if I was, I was given an opportunity, I would say yes," Kristy said.

The new Fox show follows Kristy as she dates 15 men, hoping to find Mr. Right to start a family with. She's already done this all once before, so why go through it again?