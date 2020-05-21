Parents Can Relate to Prince William's Dinnertime Struggle With His Kids

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 21, 2020 8:50 AM
Ever struggle with getting your kids to eat their dinner? You're not alone.
Prince William got real about a relatable parenting challenge during a recent call with the PEEK Project.
During the chat, the organization's community chef, Charlie Farrally, joked the "hardest time is dinner time."
"It depends what's on the table though, Charlie," the Duke of Cambridge said. "If the parents put on something that the children love, dinner time goes very well. But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."
As fans are well aware, the 37-year-old royal shares three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte; 5 and Prince Louis, 2. The couple has commented on their kids' favorite foods before. For instance, the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly revealed her kids love everything from olives to beetroot. She's also cooked with her little ones and has allegedly made everything from pizza dough to cheesy pasta. Although, William has made a few jokes about her cooking before. Of course, like many families, they also occasionally order takeout.
In addition to discussing this typical parenting challenging, William talked about the work of the PEEK Project, which aims to "enhance possibilities for children and young people across Scotland." For instance, through help from the National Emergencies Trust and Foundation Scotland, the organization has been able to help provide hygiene and wellbeing packs and make food deliveries. William also chatted with representatives from Finding Your Feet, which according to the organization's website, supports "families affected by amputation or limb absence through a range of sporting initiatives and social inclusion projects designed to positively affect both physical and mental wellbeing."
Watch the video to see part of William's call.
