Watch Chris Pratt Freak Out After Accidentally Deleting 51,000 Emails

Chris Pratt is in need of some serious tech assistance.

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star gave fans a look into his inbox and revealed that he had over 35,000 unread emails that he needed to sort through. Sharing hilarious updates on his Instagram Stories, Pratt explained that he's to blame for things getting out of hand.

"Hi, guys. Okay, so, um yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock looking at the number of unread emails that I have. It's a lot. It's a lot," he began, attaching a screenshot of the unread emails notification on his phone. "I get it. I know. It's mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I'm one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.' And then I do and then, you know, which proves my IQ is about 7 and I just get junk from everyone and I just don't erase it."