Kandi Burruss Says Winning The Masked Singer Revitalized Her as a Musician

It took three seasons, but The Masked Singer finally crowned a woman. And not just any woman, but a contestant that has been a guess of viewers and the judges for the first two seasons. Warning, spoilers follow!

Yes, the Night Angel won and was unmasked as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape member Kandi Burruss.

In a remote interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kandi told host Ellen DeGeneres she has been pursued for the show in the first season, but couldn't participate due to other commitments. "But after I saw T-Pain do it, I was like, ‘Hmmm. I need to try to do this if the opportunity ever comes back up.' And it did," she said.