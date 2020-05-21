A Broadway Musical Based NBC's Smash Is in the Works

Smash lives again! Sort of. The NBC musical drama, which followed the making of a Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe and that lasted just two seasons, is in the works as a new Broadway stage musical.

The news comes a day after the 2015 charity concert of the musical within musical streamed for audiences as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. A real stage version of Bombshell, Smash's Marilyn Monroe musical, was previously announced as in the works. For Smash, A New Musical, Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron are producing. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who worked on the TV show, are songwriters. Rick Elice and Bob Martin are writing the book and Joshua Bergasse, the TV show's Emmy-winning choreographer, is taking on that role for the stage show.