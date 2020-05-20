Ariana Grande Reflects On ''Tremendous Heaviness'' Ahead of Manchester Bombing Annniversary

As the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing approaches, Ariana Grande is keeping those impacted close to her heart.

On May 22, 2017, 22 people were killed and hundreds more injured after a terrorist detonated a bomb as fans were leaving the pop star's concert. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Grande shared a message of solidarity.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week. Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend," she wrote.

"My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always."

Last summer, Ariana returned to Manchester to headline the U.K city's pride festival.