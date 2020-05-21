Venus Williams' New SPF Collection Serves Up Summer Sun Protection

by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 21, 2020 9:00 AM

Are you ready for the summer sun? If not, Venus Williams has your back... and everything else that needs a coating of sunscreen!

In a special partnership with Credo Beauty and The Sunscreen Company, the tennis star teamed up with both companies to create a collection of clean, reef-safe SPF under her EleVen by Venus Williams brand. And in an industry first, the mineral formulas were crafted to melt into your skin without leaving behind a white cast. Plus, the collection is powered by 25% zinc oxide and other skin-loving ingredients that will last through the hottest and sweatiest of summer days. Score!

The collection is available now exclusively at Credo Beauty. Shop it below!

EleVen by Venus Williams On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

This sheer mineral sunscreen was made for all skin types and skin tones, offering lightweight hydration and superior sun protection without a chalky residue. Not only is it reef safe, but the packaging is made from PCR and recyclable materials.

$42 Credo Beauty
EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35

Combining the best parts of skincare and sun protection, this lightweight SPF 35 serum is dermatologist approved and applies like a dream. It also delivers a demi-matte glow when you use it as the last step in your skincare regimen, featuring skin-loving ingredients such as prickly pear for soothing hydration.

 

$50 Credo Beauty

